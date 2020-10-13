The Federal Government says it has rescheduled the commencement of the Public Works Programme aimed at engaging 1,000 people from all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

The programme, expected to engage the Nigerians for menial jobs for three months, was moved from October 1 to November 1.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, said this in a statement signed by Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director and Head of Press and Public Relations, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Keyamo said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the new date for the rescheduling of the programme.

According to the Minister, the approval is based on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still waterlogged as the rains had not abated.

He however that the programme was designed for execution during the dry season when most of the project sites would be ready for work.

Keyamo said capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks had been progressing seamlessly across the 774 local government areas.

He therefore noted that the information regarding the banks attached to the specific local government areas could be found in the project’s website: www.specificpublicworks.gov.ng.

He said more information was also available with the various state selection committees.