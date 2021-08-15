FG repatriates 22 ex-ISIS family members, 79 others from Libya

The Federal Government has disclosed that 101 stranded Nigerians from Libya have successfully been repatriated, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has disclosed.

The Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said this on Saturday.

Balogun, in a statement, said this brought back into the country from Libya included 22 family members of slain members of terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

He said the returnees were received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NIDCOM, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, National Emergency Management Agency, Department of State Services, Nigeria Immigration Service and Port Health.

It said: “The stranded Nigerians include the 22 family members of suspected former members of ISIS that were killed in Libya, as well as their children.

“All evacuees came with negative PCR test for COVID-19, and landed at exactly 10:15pm at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport GAT wing, aboard Airforce C130.”