FG reopens Eko Bridge, begins repair of airport flyover

The Federal Government has announced the reopening of Eko Bridge, which had been under repairs, to traffic on from Friday (today).

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Popoola said the 10-week rehabilitation works on Eko Bridge was completed on schedule.

He also said traffic would be diverted for the rehabilitation of the burnt Lagos Airport flyover from August 13.

He said: “The Alaka to Costain section of Eko bridge which was closed to traffic since 4th June, 2021 will now be opened on Friday 13th August 2021.

“The Honorable Minister of Works and Housing thanks the motoring public for their cooperation while the rehabilitation work was ongoing.”

Popoola added that additional works to be carried out on the Eko Bridge would not require closure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Eko Bridge was shut on June 4, with traffic diverted for the second phase of the rehabilitation of the Costain-bound section of the bridge.

Popoola also said traffic diversion towards the rehabilitation of the burnt Airport flyover bridge in Lagos would be from Friday until September 22.