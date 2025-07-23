FG releases results for 2025 common entrance

The Federal Government has released the results for the 2025 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) in the country’s 80 Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs).

It also released the results of the separate entrance examination into the Federal Government Academy (FGA), Suleja.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, said it was ‘a moment of fulfilment and progress for basic education in Nigeria’.

The exam, conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) on June 14, recorded 64,578 registered candidates, with 61,290 sitting and 3,288 absent.

“Out of the maximum obtainable score of 210, 13 candidates obtained the highest score of 202, while 27 candidates obtained the lowest score of 1,” Ahmad said.

She added: “This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (two candidates from Lagos and 50 candidates from Rivers) were involved in examination malpractice”.

On the FGA Suleja exam, she noted that 3,421 candidates registered, 3,141 sat, and 280 were absent, with the highest score being 194 and the lowest, one.

Ahmad reaffirmed that the admission criteria remain 60 percent merit, 30 percent equality of states, and 10 percent exigency.

She directed the Senior Secondary Education Department to ensure that all admissions are concluded promptly and in line with the guidelines.

“It is a common knowledge that our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country.

“I want to assure all Nigerian parents that government will continue to do her best to improve on infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality for effective teaching and learning in our Colleges, “she said.

The event also featured the formal presentation of the results to the minister by the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi. (NAN)

Post Views: 32