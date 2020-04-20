The Federal Government has said that 200 Nigerians abroad are due to return to the country next week.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, revealed this on Monday during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said the ministry needed to ensure that facilities put in place for returnees were well equipped, adding that it would ensure the returnees were well kept.

Onyeama said the returnees should be back to the country by the end of next week, adding that 200 returnees would be accommodated in Lagos and Abuja.

The Federal Government had in the last four weeks been working towards bringing back to the country Nigerians who so indicate interest following the outbreak of coronavirus disease around the globe.