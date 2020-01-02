Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on or before April 2020.

Sirika disclosed this on Thursday in Enugu while inspecting ongoing rehabilitation works at the airport.

The airport was closed in August 2019 following safety concerns by the ministry on the state of the runway and others facilities.

The Federal Government, then, awarded contracts for the upgrade of the facilities with a view to addressing the concerns.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the airport and the competence of the contractor, PWD Nig. Ltd, adding that the date of the delivery of the project had not changed.

He said that the upgrade of the airport was in the best interest of Nigerians, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was passionate about the ongoing work.

“The contractor is one of the few companies in Nigeria with airport runway experience. We are taking this work very seriously knowing the importance of the airport.

“Every single equipment, system or item that will be needed for operation in this airport will be provided as we hand over to the state.

“We have fortified our approach, including the perimeter fence and soon we will secure them according to the international practice,” he said.

Sirika said that the Federal Government would partner with the state government to provide potable water in the airport.

Also, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolin Nnaji commended the governors of the South-east states for the level of support they have given to the project.

Nnaji expressed optimism that the job would be delivered as schedule.

“As legislators, we have done our part and we pray that the executive will do theirs also to make this work achievable in due time,” Nnaji said.

Enugu State Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, thanked the Federal Government for the job done so far and assured the minister of the support of the state government.

Ezeilo, however, said that the closure was affecting the people of the area, adding that the state government would do what was needed for the work to be completed within stipulated time.