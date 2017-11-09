FG reiterates commitment to diversify nation’s economy

Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to diversifying the nation’s economy.

Enelamah said this at the opening of a three-day meeting of the National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment on Thursday in Sokoto.”

He, however, said that all hands must be on hands must be on deck as the Federal Government “cannot solely on its own solve the many problems and economic challenges facing the country’’.

He said: “There is the urgent need for effective collaboration and synergy between the Federal, state governments and other major stakeholders.

“This is to leverage Industry, Trade and Investment as a platform for economic diversification and job creation among the teeming youth in the country.

“We, therefore, invite the states to cooperate with the Federal Government in our efforts to revamp the economy by implementing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.’’

The minister also said that the Federal Executive Council had since approved the establishment of the Nigeria office for Trade Negotiation.

According to him, the agency is to lead and manage Nigeria’s trade negotiation as well as provide advice on trade policies, negotiations as well as recommend results from it.

Enelamah said the theme of the meeting: “Implementing the Economy Recovery Growth Plan through Industry, Trade and Investment’’ was deliberately chosen.

He said: “This is because of the fundamental role of industry, trade and investment as major pillars in the country’s drive for sustainable economic diversification and growth.’’

He commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for honouring the ministry’s request and accepting to host the council meeting in his state.

In his remarks, Tambuwal urged states governments to make efforts to empower their people in order to make them more productive.

Tambuwal added that more emphasis would be directed toward small and medium enterprises development in Sokoto state to enhance growth of the economy.

Earlier, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Trade and Investment, Alhaji Abubakar Moriki, commended the organisers for their commitment throughout the meeting.

Moriki said: “As Nigeria is technically out of recession, we need to continue in such direction to sustain the temple.’’

He assured that the National Assembly would continue to enact legislations that would enhance growth of the country’s economy.