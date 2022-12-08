FG redeems house pledge to ex-Super Eagles Coach Westerhof

The Federal Government has redeemed its pledge of a house to former Coach of the Super Eagles, Clemens Westerhof.

The Eagle Online recalls that Westerhof led the Super Eagles to win their second African Cup of Nations title in 1994.

The house promised Westerhof by the Federal Government was on Wednesday presented to him by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The house is located at the Proto-Type Housing Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The Director of Public Building in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Architect Solomon Labafilo, who represented Fashola at the house presentation, revealed that other beneficiaries had received their houses in areas of their choice.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Blessing Lere-Adams, quoted Fashola as having said at the event: “We gather here to commemorate the formal handover of keys to beneficiaries of the promise made by the government to the victorious 1994 Super Eagles Team over 28 years ago.

“Some of the beneficiaries like Westerhof were allocated his house in the Prototype Housing Scheme here in Gwagwalada-Abuja and other beneficiaries were allocated their homes in respective states of their choice in the National Housing Programme estates across the Country.

“This is a testimony of government resolve to ensure that Nigerians irrespective of time, who made sacrifices to project the good image of the Country, are recognized and encouraged to keep working for the corporate benefits of all.”

Other beneficiaries of the promised houses who have collected their keys and title documents include Alloy Agu, Uche Okafor, Emmanuel Amunike, Thompson Oliha, Peter Rufai, Efan Ekoku, Isaac Semitoje, Austin Eguavoen, Colonel A. Asielu and Stephen Keshi.





