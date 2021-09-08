FG recommences conditional cash transfer to beneficiaries in Osun 

The Federal Government has recommenced the Conditional Cash Transfer to vulnerable persons in Osun State and also assured them that the backlog would also be paid without delay.

Debit cards were issued to the beneficiaries to enable them withdraw their money from their accounts from automated teller machines or from POS agents nearest to them.

The beneficiaries confirmed that they recieved the money in their various bank accounts and that were able to withdraw their money.

They lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq for the gesture.

The National Project Coordinator for the programme, Hajia Halima Sheu said the initial delay in the payment was because of the digitalisation of the payment process to strengthen..

Addressing the beneficiaries in Osogbo, the state capital, Sheu said the new degitalised system would be more convenient for the beneficiaries, ensure their safety and ensure transparency.

Also Speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) Lukman Abimbola Bello while speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Federal Government.

Bello who is also the Focal Person for the Programmes said President Buhari and Governor Oyetola remained committed to the well-being of the indigent citizens and urged the beneficiaries to continue to pray for them to be successful.

He enumerated the achievements of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola especially in the area of Social Intervention Programmes including the Oyetola Monthly Food Support, Support for Widows, Osun Broilers Outgrower Scheme among others. Bello urged the beneficiaries to support Governor Oyetola’s re-election