The Federal Government on Friday received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, delivered the samples to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, during a visit to the Ministry in Abuja.

Also present at the event were the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, top management of the Health Ministry and other Nigerian Scientists.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi.