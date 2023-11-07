FG receives accolades over special economic intervention

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI), have 22commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for the intervention.

Some of the excited beneficiaries, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Jos, called for more of such impactful intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NEMA had in August, commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims of 2022 flood disasters, and those classified as most vulnerable persons in the country.

The Federal Government’s SNELEI, was aimed at assisting vulnerable persons across the country, and those affected by the flood to support their quick return to normalcy.

The intervention, according NEMA, is to drive the sustainable socio-economic resilience of the targeted most vulnerable individuals, adding that a total of 660,884 households across the country, have been verified to benefit from the gesture.

Ayuba Kassim, of Bauchi Road, Jos, who got a sewing machine, told NAN that the machine helped him to expand his business.

Kassim said that the gesture by the Federal Government assisted him greatly in paying his children’s school fees and also feeding the family.

“I am very grateful to the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu and NEMA for the kind gesture.

“The sewing machine is not enough for me because I need a designing machine to further expand my business. I am appealing to government to sustain the gesture, to get help more people who are in need,’’ he appealed.

Aliyu Ahamad, another beneficiary who got a pumping machine, said that the machine seriously helped him in his farming business.

According to Ahamad, with the machine, he now farms all year round instead of restricting himself to the rainy season alone.

Another beneficiary, Abdulazeez Yau, who got food items (a bag of rice and a keg of palm oil), told NAN that the intervention reduced the impact of hardship he faced as a result of the flood disaster.

Yau said that his properties were destroyed by the flood, leaving him with nothing, but the intervention had cushioned the pains.

Julian Habu, who was gifted a grinding machine, lauded NEMA for the initiative saying that with the intervention, she is now a business owner.

Habu said that she could now make at least N5,000 daily from the business.

Nehemiah Wudamwa, a farmer who got seedlings and chemicals, told NAN that he was expecting a bumper harvest courtesy of the intervention.

“Because the seedlings and chemicals came towards the dry season, I decided to use them for dry season farming. As we speak, my cucumber, tomatoes and beans are growing well and I expect a bumper harvest,’’ Wudamwa said.