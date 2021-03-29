A total of 255 stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday.

A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit,

NIDCOM, Abuja disclosed that the returnees came into the country via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about

1:00 pm local time.

The returnees, were part of the first batch that is expected in the

country this week.

They later proceeded on quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj

camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the

Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

Other returnees arrival are expected in subsequent days within the

week.

It will be recalled that over 1000 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia

were evacuated back to Nigeria in different flights on January 28, 29

and 30.