FG recalls Ambassador to the UK, Sarafa Tunji Ishola

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially recalled Sarafa Tunji Ishola from his office as Nigeria’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom, a significant change in Nigeria’s diplomatic front under President Bola Tinubu.



The recall, communicated through a letter dated August 31, marks the end of Ishola’s tenure as the country’s highest diplomatic representative to the UK.



“I have the honour to notify you of Mr President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.



“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October 2023 at the latest,” the letter read.

The letter also conveyed Tinubu’s appreciation for Ishola’s service and exemplary leadership in the course of his tenure and extended warm wishes for his future endeavours.



“I seize this opportunity to express Mr President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.



“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr President in thanking Your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria. I wish you God’s continued guidance in your future endeavours,” the letter added.



The appointment of Ishola, a former federal minister for mines and steel development was confirmed in January 2021 when he took over from retired Supreme Court Justice George Oguntade.