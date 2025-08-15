FG reaffirms commitment to timely completion of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely completion of the Section Three of the 61km Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed the position of the Federal Government on the strategic road.

He spoke when he led a strong Federal Government delegation to the site of the road project as part of a wider Citizens’ Engagement tour of the South East.

The Minister said that modern road infrastructure is vital to economic growth, improved safety, and citizens’ welfare.

“This project is a visible testament to the government’s resolve to complete strategic highways nationwide for the benefit of Nigerians,” said Idris.

Under construction by the CGC Nigeria Limited, the 61km dual carriageway (122km in total) is valued at N100.8 billion.

The Enugu-bound section has been completed, while work on the remaining stretch is ongoing, according to the Director of Highways, South East, Engineer Tony Mbiko.

