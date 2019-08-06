The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to air safety for Nigerians and all other passengers.

Sabiu Zakari, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, said this at a 3-Day International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Associations Conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Zakari was represented by Nkiru Ejiofor, a Director in the ministry.

The conference with the theme, “Aviation Safety and Licensing of Air Traffic Electronics Personnel, was organised by the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers.

Zakari said: “This unique forum for Air Safety Engineers across the world is expected to churn out realistic strategies and modalities to enhance safety in Africa air space and global environment.

“Nigeria as we know it has always been significantly affiliated with the International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Associations.

“We hope that this flagship on the cause for air safety will help to set pace for us to achieve desired goals on air safety management at all times.

“I hope that the ideas and opinions of the deliberation in the conference will impact positively on our air space engineering.”

Meanwhile, Ishaya Dung, President of NAAE, promised to focus on air safety engineering as it involved the competence of members.

According to him, the air safety profession has come a long way in the discharge of major responsibilities to the global aviation network.

He said: “This goes on passionately but not devoid of challenges common to all, especially now that we live in a digital age with constant evolution to technologies, which present their own challenges.

“That is why meetings are important at all levels to rob minds and brainstorm, by taking stock of activities each year and to make projections for the future.”

In a remark, Thorsten Wehe, President of IFATSEA, said that the conference sought to promote knowledge sharing about international best practices on air safety.

According to him, the platform is to provide opportunity for stakeholders in the sector to advance the expertise of air safety engineers globally.