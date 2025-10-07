FG raises concern over Benjamin Egbaji’s health condition in Benin

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the failing health of its national, Pastor Benjamin Egbaji, currently facing trial in the Republic of Benin.

Egbaji, a businessman and cleric from Cross River, was detained in a hospital in Cotonou, under dehumanising conditions.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday by Dr Magnus Eze, her Special Assistant on Communication and New Media.

She said discussions with the Nigerian Mission in Cotonou indicated that Egbaji’s health is steadily worsening and needs urgent and proper medical attention.

According to her, the ministry has called on the Benin authorities to release Egbaji so that he can have better medical care and also serve out his sentence in Nigeria.

“It is against this backdrop of solidarity and mutual goodwill that I seek Your Excellency’s kind consideration regarding the plight of a Nigerian national, Pastor Egbaji.

“He has been serving a custodial sentence in Cotonou since October 2023 for a jail term of 10 years.

“As Your Excellency may be aware, Egbaji has been in the Benin Republic for over three decades, contributing meaningfully as an entrepreneur, pastor and community leader.

“Regrettably, his health has deteriorated severely while in detention,” he said.

The minister said that two independent medical experts appointed by the court in the Republic of Benin recommended he be transferred abroad for urgent medical care, as local interventions have proved ineffective.

“We kindly request that Pastor Egbaji be repatriated to Nigeria to serve out the remainder of his sentence in a Nigerian Correctional Centre in the spirit of our longstanding friendship.

“Also, in recognition of the humanitarian imperative, not being unmindful of the grievous nature of the offence he is charged with,” she stated.

She reiterated that such a gesture would demonstrate in practical terms the enduring spirit of fraternity and cooperation that binds Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

The ministry had in early August, visited Egbaji in the Cotonou hospital alongside the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Bakari, requesting the transfer of the Nigerian.

“This is to enable Egbaji to receive the deserved medical care and serve out his custodial term in Nigeria.

“It was worrisome considering the pace of the Benin authorities in addressing the situation and acceding to its request,” she said.