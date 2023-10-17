FG proposes N26.01 trillion for 2024 fiscal year

The Federal Government has proposed the sum of N26.01 trillion as 2024 appropriation based on the oil price benchmark of $73.96 and 21 percent interest rate.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday.

Bagudu, who spoke at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, said the budget would be presented to the National Assembly before the end of the year since President Bola Tinubu was already engaging with the legislative arm towards getting their buy-in.

Also Read:

He said the budget was expected to consolidate on the various economic reforms initiated by the present administration aimed at improving the standard of living of Nigerians and attracting investors.

Bagudu said the assumption of the budget was based on the various diplomatic engagements by the President and other government functionaries that were expected to improve inflow and boost exchange rate.