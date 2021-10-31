FG promises to implement 5% of jobs for persons with disabilities

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to implement the law mandating both public and private organisations in the country to allocate five per cent of jobs to people living with disabilities.

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, who made this disclosure weekend in Abuja said service wide circular would be issued to all the ministries and parastatals beginning from this week.

Not only that, Dr. Ngige said to the deafening applause of the gathering of over 1000 persons with disabilities that government had already mapped strategy to ensure that private organisations in the country also implement the policy.

Already, the Minister said, all the agencies under his ministry have been given clear directives toward its implementation.

Ngige, who spoke during the thematic 16th anniversary celebration of KPAKPANDO Foundation themed, 5% Employment Inclusion of Persons With Disabilities Inn Nigeria: Time to Walk the Talk, said that the implementation of the policy is another major avenue with which the government of President Buhari was using to achieve greater inclusiveness in government.

Dr Ngige maintained that the Federal Government was totally committed to making life more meaningful for the less privileged people in the society.

He said the Labor ministry would also support the Kpakpando Foundation in providing materials and cash for persons with disabilities.

The Minister was full of praise for Senator Osita Izunaso Founder of Kpakpando Foundation for his consistency in supporting and funding the wellbeing of persons with disabilities for the past 16 years and urged other well to do Nigerians to emulate him.

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who was the Chairman of the occasion which attracted dignitaries and a host of government functionaries and politicians, disclosed that his state had signed into law the Disability Act and also subscribed to the 5% employment inclusion.

Feyemi added that the state did not only sign the Act but had also established an office for disability commission with functional technology and equipment.

Other measures already put in place by Ekiti State Government towards improving the welfare of persons with disabilities, according to Governor Fayemi was the setting up of a disability Council and building of an ultra modern centre specially designed for them.

He commended the unceasing efforts of Kpakpando Foundation in encouraging and raising the standards of life of persons with disabilities all over Nigeria and gave a donation of N5 million to the Foundation.

In his speech, the Founder of Kpakpando Foundation, Senator Osita Izunaso praised the Federal Government for acceding to the advocacy of the Foundation with the immediate implementation of the 5% employment slots to persons with disabilities.

According to Senator Izunaso the implementation of the policy would go a long way in making life much better for people with special needs.

In addition to the advocacy, Senator Izunaso said the Foundation continued with its yearly tradition of real empowerment of persons with disabilities with needed materials and finance including scholarships for those having financial challenges with their studies.

Over 1000 persons with disabilities were variously empowered at the occasion.