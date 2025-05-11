FG promises December completion of Akure-Ikere road dualisation

The Federal Ministry of Works has assured Nigerians that the Akure-Ikere road dualisation project will be ready for inauguration by President Bola Tinubu in December.

The Federal Controller of Works in Ondo State, Engr Olajide Hussein, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Akure.

Hussein explained that the 15-km Phase 1 of the Akure-Ita Ogbolu-Iju-Ikere road dualisation will be completed and inaugurated in December by the President.

According to him, the Phase 1 of the road project cost N19 billion, while the Phase 2 is expected to gulp N23 billion

He explained that it was the policy of the ministry to always do projects in phases so that road users will have unhindered access to one lane while contractor starts work on the second lane.

Hussein praised the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi for being resilient to ensure that the project is delivered on scheduled.

“Phase one covers 15-km single carriageway from Akure to Ekiti State border with some gaps; a gap of 3-km in between. The length of the road from Akure to Ikere, Ekiti State boundary is 18.438-km.

“Now the phase 1 of this project is 15-km, meaning the Phase 1 is not expected to cover the whole stretch of 18-km, though we expect the contractor to complete these 18 km by December and for President Bola Tinubu to inaugurate it.

“So, that there will be a smooth unbroken traffic between Akure and Ikere before coming back to the other lane, which is the Phase 2.

“You know when we have a single carriageway and the road is dualised, the policy of the ministry is to construct one lane first; not to do both lanes simultaneously.

“This is to solve the problem of traffic first before you now think of constructing the other carriageway,” he explained.

Hussein, who praised the quality of work done by the contractor, said the only challenge faced in the process of construction of the road was obstructions by buildings; temporary and permanently structures.

He, however, commended the affected property owners for removing their structures in collaboration with the state governments.

