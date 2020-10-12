The Federal Government on Monday promised to continue to support the Nigeria Immigration Service to enable the service discharge its responsibilities.

Dr Shuaibu Belgore, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, made the promise during the inspection of facilities, some ongoing and completed projects at the service headquarters in Abuja.

Belgore also said that government would support the service to project the image of the country.

“I have the opportunity to go round, I have seen some of the facilities and everything I have seen today is of global standard.

“The technology in some of these buildings is advanced; it is something that will still be relevant 20 years to come,’’ he said.

On his part, the NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, assured that the service would do its best to meet global standard in terms of service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that facilities inspected are the transit camp for senior officers, technology building, Interpol 1-24/7 centre, command control centre, contact centre and store.

Others are personnel training and resource centre, migrant e-registration centre, passport data processing centre, mechanic workshop, junior staff quarters, fuel dump and new auditorium, among others.