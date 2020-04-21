The Federal Government has announced the postponement indefinitely of examinations by the two major examination bodies in the country: West Africa Examination Council and National Examination Council, which were scheduled to hold between May and June.

The Minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, made the announcement when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

The postponement, Nwajuba said, was as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus Disease in the country.

He said: “WAEC and NECO for the year have been postponed indefinitely.

“The students can learn online.

“We have made a lot of provision for that.

“The Director of ICT has also opened a portal for the process.”