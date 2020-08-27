The Federal Government on Thursday announced September 5 as the date for full resumption of international flights into the country.

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made the announcement during Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Nuhu said government was pushing ahead with the implementation of the principle of reciprocity against nationals of some countries that were imposing stringent travel conditions on Nigerian citizens on the bases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said a comprehensive list of the affected countries would be released to the public alongside the COVID-19 protocols.

A tentative date for resumption of international flight had been fixed for August 29 following the easing of the relaxation of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 .