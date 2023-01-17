FG postpones National Youth Games

The Federal Government FG has announced the postponement of the forthcoming 7th National Youth Games (NYG).

The announcement was made Tuesday in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), quoting Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary, that the shift was due to the upcoming General Elections.

“The postponement is due to logistics and time constraints, especially, taking cognisance of the commencement of the General Elections slated for February 25, 2023.

“While regretting all the inconveniences the postponement might cause its stakeholders, a new date for the Games will be announced after the elections,” he said.

Recall that the Games was earlier billed for February 8 to 18, 2023, in Asaba, Delta State.