FG postpones 7th National Youth Games

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the 7th National Youth Games billed for Asaba, Delta State in February.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development announced the postponement in a statement it issued on Tuesday.

In the statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, quoted Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary, as offering reason for the postponement.

The statement said: “The postponement is due to logistics and time constraints, especially, taking cognisance of the commencement of the General Elections slated for February 25, 2023.

“ While regretting all the inconveniences the postponement might cause its stakeholders, a new date for the Games will be announced after the elections.”

The Games was earlier billed for February 8 to 18, 2023.