FG pledges to collaborate with Governors to harness solid mineral resources 

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has pledged to work with governors to harness mineral resources for maximum socio-economic development of the country.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development , Dele Alake gave the assurance when the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja Thursday.

Speaking further, Alake said that the Ministry is determined and committed to harness the nation’s mineral resources, emphasising that Nasarawa state and other endowed states across the country will soon witness rapid development that will enhance the living standards of the citizenry under the renewed hope agenda of this administration.

He said: ” Nasarawa State is very significant in terms of the development of mineral sector …and we are putting the mechanisms together, we are crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s to make sure that the nation derive maximum benefits from this God given gift of minerals that are in abundance in Nigeria”.

Continuing, the Minister said: ”We are going to harness and utilise efficiently, effectively and proficiently to ensure that Nigeria really expends the resources judiciously from solid minerals. That is the next petroleum of Nigeria”

While acknowledging the importance and significance of Nasarawa State as sitting on the next petroleum of Nigeria; Alake affirmed that it is imperative to cooperate and synergize and coordinate all the dynamics surrounding minerals exploration exploitation and judicious spending of the resources.

To this end, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State for the visit, stressing, it epitomises the synergy that is expected between the Federal and State Governments to develop the critical solid mineral sector.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule said he was very pleased that Dele Alake is the Minister of a Ministry that means more than anything to Nasarawa State.

Engr. Sule further enthused that he regarded Alake’s appointment as a win-win situation for the entire nation.