FG pledges support for AFRIMA, creative industry to boost tourism

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to supporting the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the creative industry as part of its efforts to position Nigeria as the leading tourism destination in Africa.

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Industry, Hannatu Musawa, made this known at an event tagged: “Patron’s Dinner with the Jury”, organised by AFRIMA on Thursday in Lagos.

Musawa said the future of Nigeria lies in the creative sector and pledged the Federal Government’s full backing for initiatives that promote arts, culture and entertainment.

“The future of Nigeria lies in the creative industry. We are here to give all our support to AFRIMA.

“Nigeria’s creative industry holds the key to our nation’s future, and AFRIMA is a vital part of that journey.

“We believe in the power of creativity to shape Nigeria’s destiny, which is why AFRIMA has our full support as it represents the promise of Nigeria’s creative future,” she said.

She restated the government’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to expand opportunities across the sector.

“We are available to work with everyone across all boards, and we will keep expanding our tentacles to ensure that we boost tourism in Nigeria.

“Our commitment is to keep widening our reach and partnerships to strengthen Nigeria’s tourism sector.

“Collaboration across all fronts is key and we will continue to expand our efforts to boost tourism nationwide,” she said.

Mr Mike Dada, President of AFRIMA, said the platform is leveraging music as a strategic tool to boost Africa’s presence in the global creative economy.

He noted that AFRIMA’s mission goes beyond recognising musical talent to telling Africa’s authentic story on the world stage.

“Music remains a powerful unifying force capable of bridging cultural divides across the continent while also positioning Africa competitively in the international market.

“Our goal is not just to celebrate African music but to use it as a medium to shape perceptions, foster unity and unlock economic opportunities across borders,” he said.

“AFRIMA will continue to create platforms where African voices are amplified globally, thereby ensuring the continent is recognised as a key player in the creative and cultural industries,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by many celebrities across all sectors in the country.

Since its inception, AFRIMA has consistently worked to promote African music, culture and identity on the global stage while fostering unity across countries.

AFRIMA 2025 will take place in Lagos from November 25 to 30.

The programme will include the Africa Music Business Summit, the Music Village Concert, the Nominees Party, and the awards ceremony, which will be broadcast to more than 84 countries.

