FG pledges mentorship, leadership support for boy child

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth Development has reaffirmed its commitment to creating platforms that promote mentorship and leadership development for the boy child.

Mr Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development, said this on Friday in Abuja during a news conference to commemorate the International Day of the Boy Child.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is marked annually on May 16, with the 2025 theme, “Boys’ Mental Health and Well-being.”

Olawande stated that the government believed every boy, regardless of background or economic status, deserved quality mentorship to help him thrive.

“As a government, we are committed to creating platforms that promote mentorship and leadership development for the boy child.

“Through initiatives like this, we can provide them with the support they need to succeed,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the goal was to empower Nigerian youth, including boys, with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities necessary for success.

“In today’s world, many fathers have little time for their children, especially their sons. This can negatively impact their development and well-being,” Olawande noted.

He stressed the importance of mentorship in filling that gap: “Without positive male role models, many boys struggle to develop the skills and values needed to become responsible, productive members of society.”

He added that mentorship offered guidance, support, and helped boys build self-confidence, make sound decisions, and form positive relationships with adults.

Olawande also acknowledged the United Nations for recognising the significance of supporting boys through mentorship, saying the International Day of the Boy Child reflected global commitment to promote their well-being and development. (NAN)

