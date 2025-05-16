FG plans to launch three programmes for family unity, curbing poverty

In commemoration of the World International Day of Families, the Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to launch three major national initiatives aimed at strengthening family cohesion, protecting vulnerable children, and combating poverty at the grassroots.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made this known in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze on Friday.

According to the Minister, the initiative, set to be launched under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, are bold, strategic responses to the growing challenges families face across the country, especially in urban areas battling rising living costs, insecurity, and eroding social bonds.

The 2025 Day of International Day of Families themed, “Family-oriented policies for sustainable development: Towards the second world summit for social development,” is set aside to spotlight the pivotal role of family-oriented policies in advancing sustainable development.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim assured that the federal government will continue to protect and empower families as the global community commemorates the International Day of Families.

She stated, “We are pleased to announce the following strategic actions under the Renewed Hope Agenda for women, children, and family cohesion, where the President will soon launch a targeted outreach programme to inform the development of a national framework for family cohesion in Nigeria.

“In partnership with state governments, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Non-Governmental Organizations, development partners, and religious and traditional leaders, this initiative aims to strengthen urban resilience, support families, and rebuild community ties.

“The President will also launch the national guidelines for the provision of alternative care for children, which aim to safeguard children outside their natural homes by affirming their right to grow in love, dignity, and protection.

“These guidelines complement the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children, and reaffirm our commitment to the welfare of every Nigerian child.

“He will unveil the National Family Strengthening and Development Programme, a flagship initiative designed to combat poverty, domestic violence, fragile support systems, and sociocultural disruptions.

“Targeting over five million Nigerians in its first phase, the programme will be sustained through strategic partnerships and innovative funding mechanisms.

“It is also a community-based and community-driven programme, tailored across the 774 Local Government Areas to address the needs of each community.”

The Minister also revealed that the committee to develop the national framework for family cohesion in Nigeria has been inaugurated.

“Additionally, we are advancing the Nigerian for Women Programme Scale-Up, targeting 4.5 million Nigerian women across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, and by extension, reaching families.

“We therefore remain resolute in driving structures and policies that restore dignity to caregiving and empower family units, nurture children’s potential and protect the vulnerable, support work-life balance and strengthen intergenerational bonds and echo our collective pledge to families across Nigeria.

“We call on all government agencies, Civil Society Organizations, religious and traditional leaders, development partners, women, youth groups, the private sector, and the media to join us in building a united front to protect and empower Nigerian families,” she noted.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasised that families are not secondary but central.

