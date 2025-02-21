FG plans cancellation of visa-on-arrival policy, to introduce landing, exit cards

The Federal Government has revealed plans to cancel its Visa-on-Arrival policy, saying “it is not working”.

This is as the government declared its readiness to introduce landing and exit cards which prospective visitors would pre-fill before coming into the country.

It would be recalled that the federal government had in 2020 unveiled the Visa on arrival policy – a class of short-stay visa issued at the point of port of entry.

On assumption of office in 2023, Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said the Visa on Arrival Policy will henceforth be based on reciprocity.\

The visa is often given to frequently travelled high net worth investors and intending visitors who may not be able to obtain visas in their countries of residence due to the absence of Nigerian missions or embassies in those countries.

