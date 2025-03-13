FG plans asset optimization, resource mobilization to curb borrowing – Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, says the present administration plans to optimize assets and enhance resource mobilization as a strategy to curb borrowing.

The minister spoke virtually on Thursday at a high-level interactive session in Abuja, which brought together the Chairman and members of relevant Senate committees alongside top government officials to discuss effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive.

Edun emphasized that President Tinubu’s administration prioritizes sustainable macroeconomic stability by aligning fiscal and monetary policies.

He stated, “Our primary goal under President Bola Tinubu’s administration is to ensure that our fiscal policy remains strong, consistent, and aligned with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policy while remaining focused on maximizing national interests.

“This collaboration and cooperation, which I also see resonating at the Sustainable Energy for Development event I am attending, extends beyond government.

“It includes a strong partnership between the government and the private sector.

“Financial sustainability largely depends on a thriving private sector that delivers prosperity to the people.

“Through our collaborative efforts—particularly between the executive and legislature, and with support from the judiciary—we can refine our budget process by entrenching transparency and accountability, reducing waste in public finance management, and optimizing our resources.

“This optimization will reduce reliance on borrowing, especially from expensive commercial markets. Instead, we will focus on leveraging assets and attracting private sector investments, both domestic and foreign.

“That is the kind of collaboration I consistently emphasize, and it remains central to our economic strategy.”

Expressing confidence in the administration’s economic trajectory, Edun added, “Through our collective resolve and the use of macroeconomic tools, we can chart a course that will lift a significant number of our people out of poverty.

“Let us continue to uphold mutual respect, understanding, cooperation, consultation, and collaboration as we serve under the courageous leadership of President Bola Tinubu.”

