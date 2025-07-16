FG plans 8,000MW power supply in 18 months with improved grid management

The Federal Government says it plans to increase electricity supply to 8,000 megawatts (MW) within the next 12 to 18 months, leveraging improved management of the national power grid by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi, disclosed this while speaking at a leadership retreat to onboard NISO’s top management in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said although Nigeria’s installed generation capacity stands above 14,000MW, actual daily generation has remained around 5,500MW.

Gbeleyi expressed optimism that better grid management and significant investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure would close the gap between capacity and supply.

He said, “It’s not a tall order to believe that within 12 to 18 months, we can increase supply by at least 50%.

“The generation capacity exists. If we strengthen grid capacity and scale up distribution infrastructure, we can achieve this.”

He added that the Federal Government had secured a $500 million loan from the World Bank to finance upgrades in the distribution network, including the provision of 3.2 million electricity meters, with an additional 2 to 3 million meters expected from a separate presidential initiative.

Having been unbundled from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the newly independent NISO now bears the critical responsibility of managing the national grid with neutrality and strategic foresight.

Chairman of the NISO Board, Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade, emphasized the agency’s new role:

“NISO is not just a new institution—it is a new idea,” he said. “We are responsible for real-time grid operations, long-term system planning, and coordinating electricity market development.

“These are central pillars for national development. When power fails, everything else—industry, healthcare, education, and security—struggles.”

Managing Director/CEO of NISO, Engr. Abdu Bello, said the 8,000MW target is within reach, provided the agency remains focused and secures private sector investment.

“We must align our strategic plans and actions. This retreat is part of building that direction. If we stay committed, the goal is achievable,” Bello said.

Also speaking, Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed, Executive Director, Portfolio Management at the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), pledged full shareholder support for NISO, stressing that MOFI would ensure the operator is empowered to deliver on its mandate.

The leadership retreat marks a significant step in Nigeria’s push to stabilize and expand electricity supply, with a strong emphasis on accountability, transparency, and technical innovation in grid operations.

