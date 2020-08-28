The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said on Thursday that the Federal Government was creating a “payroll support” for private schoolteachers and artisans to cushion the untoward economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

He added that the Federal Government had secured land in 11 states of the federation to build thousands of two-bedroom apartments for Nigerians at the cost of N2 million each.

He also declared that he was too busy to think about the 2023 elections.

Osinbajo spoke at the ongoing 60th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

He featured on the “state of the nation” session, with the theme: “A stimulating exchange on the State of the Nation,” moderated by the Publisher of ThisDay newspaper, Nduka Obaigbena.

The vice president said the Federal Government’s efforts were geared towards saving jobs and creating new ones amid the pandemic.

Osinbajo said: “Through the Economic Sustainability Plan, the FG’s focus is to save jobs and create new ones. Similarly, there is a survival fund and payroll support for artisans, private schoolteachers and small businesses.

“We are currently compiling the data, the criteria is already set.

“There are plans also for other sectors including the hospitality and aviation sector.”

On the Federal Government’s housing plan, Osinbajo said: “These houses are to be built by young engineers, architects and artisans.

“We hope to build thousands of two-bedroom apartments for about N2 million each.”

Osinbajo said despite the decline, Nigeria’s economy had fare better than some other countries.

He said: “Economics, like politics, is local.

“In comparison to other economies, we have fared better.

“We, however, recognise that there is a severe decline.

“The Economic Sustainability Plan is our response to that and we will focus on local industry, local resources and local production.”

On the question of the future of his political career and the 2023 general elections, Osinbajo said: “There are other issues to be tackled and that has my undivided attention.”

He added that he was “incredibly grateful” for the present opportunity he had to serve the nation.