The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to place high premium on the welfare and wellbeing of Nigeria’s fallen heroes, veterans and their families.

Magashi, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, stated this while inaugurating the 2021 National Planning Committee on Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Charles Nwodo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Magashi said it was necessary for the Federal Government to appreciate the efforts and gallantry exhibited by the living and fallen heroes in safeguarding the integrity of the country.

He said the AFRDC was being organised by the ministry to honour the members of the armed forces who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and second world wars, Nigerian civil war, peace support and internal security operations.

According to him, the event is also used to honour the living veterans and raise funds to support the families of the fallen heroes.

The minister noted that Nigeria had been confronted with various internal challenges such as terrorism, banditry, herders/farmers clashes and separatists agitation which sometimes turn violent.

He added that the security challenges had tasked the capabilities and resources of the nation’s armed forces.

He said, “It is fitting that the nation remembers and appreciates these sacrifices and raise the consciousness of our citizens to the worthy cause of supporting those who chose to make them.”

Responding, the Director, Joint Services Department and chairman of the committee, Olu Mustapha, said the AFRDC, was beyond the laying of wreath at the National Arcade as believed by many.

Mustapha said the event involved series of activities spanning a period of time and would climax with the ceremonial parade and wreath laying on January 15, 2021.

She said the celebration would involve eminent Nigerians, members of the Diplomatic Community and the celebrants.