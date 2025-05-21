FG places N5m bounty on fleeing inmates of Ilesa Prison

The Federal Government has announced a cash reward of N5m for information that could lead to the recapture of the seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State on Tuesday.

Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, DCC Abubakar Umar disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

He said; “In order to encourage public participation, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public that a reward of N5 million is being offered to anyone who provides useful information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State.

“The Service urges members of the public to report any information they may have regarding the whereabouts of the inmates at large to the nearest security agencies. All information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and anonymity.

“NCoS Public Complaint Response Desk: complaintresponsedesk@corrections.gov.ng

“Email: info@corrections.gov.ng or 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006”.

