The Federal Government has observed the need to upgrade irrigation technology to ensure sustainable economic growth, improve accessibility and build smart precision irrigation systems for agriculture to attain food security.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, made this disclosure during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleman Adamu, and his team.

According to Nanono, the visit was aimed to strengthen collaborations between both ministries to develop agriculture, particularly dry season farming.

Nanono said: “Water is key to agriculture and to sustain water supply essentially all-season farming, there is every need for effective collaboration and synergy between the two ministries.

“People are now putting more efforts into dry season farming and once you mention dry season farming, it is synonymous with water.

“This is where FMWR comes in, either in small or large irrigation farming, our role in the Ministry is to take advantage of the location of the water bodies provided by the Ministry of Water Resources, such as dams, and explore how to promote irrigation farming in those areas.

“There is need to identify potential areas for the development of more irrigation schemes to raise crops, livestock and take note of timeline operations to promote irrigated agriculture in each of the six (6) Geopolitical Zones of the country for wealth, job creation, and attainment of food security and nutrition.”

Nanono further explained that both Ministries will set up Steering and Technical Committees that will ensure proper framework and guidelines towards achieving set targets for the project in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic diversification policy.

Adamu emphasised the commitment of his ministry to support the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in any capacity to realise food security.

He said: “FMWR is committed to providing adequate water supply during the dry season farming to ensure food security in the country and will support in terms of provision of access water in rural areas for crop and livestock development across the nation.”