FG organizes entrepreneurship skills training for PWDs

The Federal Government has begun a three-day entrepreneurship skills development programme for 42 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) across the seven states in the North-Western States, to enhance their economic empowerment and livelihoods.

The States include: Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara.

The training exercise was initiated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, stated this at the inauguration of the exercise Wednesday in Kano.

She said that six participants drawn from each of the seven states of the region would get N100,000 each as start-up capital.

Umar-Farouq said that elimination of all forms of discrimination and violence against PWDs and empowering them economically through provision of skills training would go a long way in paving the way for unbundling their full potentials.

The Minister represented by Nkechi Nwukwe, Director, Special Needs of the Ministry, said government was mindful of the importance of disability as a development issue.

“The entrepreneurial skills offer new opportunities for everyone, but these opportunities are especially more significant for PWDs, particularly with an already higthened level of poverty being experienced among PWDs in Nigeria and it’s attendant consequences.

“Our gathering here today is to enable us to explore greater possibilities in our collective quest to combat challenges confronting the advancement of persons with disabilities for sustainable national development.

“I understand that livelihood interventions are critical to addressing economic challenges and therefore the present administrations goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2029 cannot be achieved without full involvement of persons with disabilities,” she said.

She disclosed the participants would be exposed to modern techniques in fish farming, phone repairs and cosmetic production.

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to be active in confronting the challenges of disability with determination, courage and confidence.

“I, therefore, want to encourage the participants to be active, alive and firmly confront the challenges of disability with determination, courage and confidence.

“I implore you to maximize the opportunities of this workshop to improve your livelihood and also contribute your quotas to nation building,” she said.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Nasir Gwarzo, said that the workshop was designed to expose the participants to entrepreneurship skills that would make them self-reliant.

Represented by Garba Magaji, the Permanent Secretary said the Federal Government had accorded priority to the care and development of the vulnerable, especially PWDs in the country.

According to him, the training exercise, the third in its series will be implemented across the six geopolitical zones, to address some of the challenges affecting PWDs.

“It will address issues of inclusiveness among PWDs, especially regarding income generating activities, equipping them with necessary skills to ensure sustainable livelihood and developing their entrepreneurial competencies to favourably compete in the business environment,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Zara’u Muhammad, Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said the state government would continue to adopt proactive measures to enhance support services to the PWDs.

While commending the gesture, Muhammad reitrated the government commitment to empower and support people living with disabilities in the state.

One of the participants, Malam Ali Idi, lauded the gesture, adding that it would empower them to become self-reliant.