FG orders work stoppage on Sagamu-Iperu Road over poor quality

The Federal Government has directed that work should stop on the 12km Sagamu-Iperu Road by the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, gave the directive on Thursday during an inspection of road projects in Lagos and Ogun States.

He expressed displeasure at the quality and speed of work on the road.

The Minister gave a seven-day period to the contractor handling the project to remedy the situation and remove the stone base.

Umahi also directed the contractor to bring in the right milling machine and mixture of stone base.

He also directed the contractor to speed up the work.

The Minister said the contractor had all the ramps and retaining walls on some bridges.

He added that some piers on some of the bridges had rusted rods.

Umahi added: “That is very dangerous.

“I am giving seven days.

“I am leaving behind the design head so that they can work till Sunday to come up with a comprehensive drawing and then costing, so that I can appeal to Mr. President.

“This is very urgent.

“If any of them should collapse, it will take multi-billion Naira to get them reconstructed, but now it will take less to get them amended.”

