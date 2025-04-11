FG orders tertiary institutions to advertise job vacancies

The Federal Government has directed all federal tertiary institutions that have been granted waivers to recruit staff to publicly advertise the available vacancies.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja on Thursday.

According to a statement released to newmen by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo, Alausa urged the institutions to advertise in at least one national daily newspaper, on their respective websites, and in other relevant academic and professional journals.

According to him, this directive aims to ensure a transparent, open, and competitive recruitment process that offers equal opportunity to all eligible Nigerians.

The statement quoted Alausa as having said: “This follows the waivers granted to federal tertiary institutions based on submissions made by these institutions concerning their manpower requirements.

“It is in line with the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of our higher education institutions.”

He reminded all federal tertiary institutions to submit their recruitment needs to the ministry for review by the Committee on Waiver and Recruitment.

Alausa added: “The ministry has put in place adequate mechanisms to ensure compliance and will not hesitate to apply sanctions against any institution that fails to adhere to this directive.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains firmly dedicated to promoting integrity and fairness in all matters related to the Nigerian higher education system.”

