FG orders probe into Oshiomhole, Air Peace dispute

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the dispute between Air Peace and former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, following a confrontation at Lagos Airport on Wednesday.

In a statement issued via his verified X handle on Friday, Keyamo confirmed that he has been in direct contact with both parties since the incident occurred and has instructed aviation agencies to refrain from making hasty conclusions.

“I have directed all aviation agencies to exercise restraint and adhere to the principle of hearing all sides before drawing conclusions,” he said.

The Minister appealed for calm and urged both sides to desist from further accusations and counter-accusations.

He also ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, directing the relevant agencies to collect all available evidence and report to his office.

“This matter will be handled thoroughly and decisively. The outcome will help guide future conduct in similar situations,” Keyamo added.

It will be recalled that Senator Oshiomhole and officials of Air Peace had engaged in a disagreement over the alleged extortion of Nigerian passengers.

The situation escalated when the senator was said to have missed a flight, which Oshiomhole claimed was a result of racketeering activities by airline officials.

While Air Peace claimed that Oshiomhole arrived at the airport late, the senator said he, along with a crowd of other angry passengers, saw airline staff clearing passengers who arrived later.

Oshiomhole said about 20 to 30 other passengers faced the same treatment, with airline staff demanding an additional N109,100 to reschedule them to an 8:30 am flight.

