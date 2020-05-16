The Ministry of Aviation has directed all agencies and parastatals under it to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in the next 45 days.

The directive was contained in a letter dated May 4, 2020 with with reference number FMA/PMD/7061/T/4.

The letter, signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, by the Director, Human Resources, Muhammad Shehu, said the directive was due to the current global economic situation and move by the Federal Government to reduce the cost of governance.

The letter, titled: “Relocation of Aviation Agencies to Abuja, reads: “I am directed to remind you of a presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory ( Abuja ) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply.

“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the Honorable Minister’s directive (Copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation of your corporate headquarters within the next forty five (45) days in line with this earlier directive.”

Agencies affected by the directive are Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Accident Investigation Bureau and Nigerian Meteorological Agency.