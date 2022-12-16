FG opens Second Niger Bridge for 30 days temporary use

The Federal Government on Thursday opened the second Niger Bridge between Asaba in Delta State and Onitsha in Anambra State to motorists for temporary use.

A NAN Correspondent who visited the bridge observed that vehicles were plying it from Asaba to Onitsha on top speed.

The Federal Government had promised to open the bridge for temporary use from December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

NAN also reports that the temporary measure is to decongest traffic from the old bridge during the Yuletide.

There was heavy security presence at the bridge to ensure safety of lives and property.





