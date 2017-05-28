FG offers savings bonds at 13.1%, 14.1% for June

LATEST NEWS:
DMO-logo-300x199-300x199.jpg
According to the offer circular obtained from the DMO website, the two-year bond will be due in June 2019, while the three-year bond will be due in June 2020.

The Federal Government on Monday offered for subscription two-year savings bond at 13.18 per cent and three-year savings bond at 14.18 per cent, the Debt Management Office has said.

It, however, did not state how much was offered, but added that the maximum subscription was N50 million at N1,000 per unit, subject to minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000.

According to DMO, the bond is fully backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, with quarterly coupon payments to bondholders.

The savings bond issuance is expected to help finance the nation’s budget deficit.

It is to also part of the Federal Government’s programme targeted at the lower income earners to encourage savings and also earn more income (interest), compared to what was accrued on their bank savings.
The circular also said that the offer would close on Friday.


