FG, NLC signs MoU over planned 50% telecom tariff hike

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress have signed a Memorandum of Understanding over the proposed 50 percent hike in telecommunications tariffs.

This was contained in an MoU reached on Monday at a meeting convened by the federal government and the NLC over the proposed hike in telecom tariffs.

The MoU was signed by Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Muhammadu Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment; Mr Joe Ajaero, President of NLC; and Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the NLC.

It would be recalled that the NLC had strongly opposed the proposed hike and had called for a one-day nationwide mass protest on February 4.

According to the MoU, resolutions were reached for the parties to sit together in a technical group to resolve most of the thorny areas raised during the discussion.

Parts of the resolution include the setting up of a joint committee with five representatives each from the FG and the NLC.

The committee is expected to conclude and submit its deliberations within two weeks.

The parties urged Nigerians to remain calm while the committee concluded its assignment.

