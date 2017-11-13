FG needs N1t annually to fulfil its campaign promises in Education – Minister

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, says the ruling All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government needs one trillion naira annually, to fulfill its campaign promises in education.

Adamu stated this at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on Education, at the conference hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister, who advocated for declaration of state of emergency in education, maintained that all change must begin with education, because, “if we get education right, other areas of our national life will be right and they will fall in line’’.

He said: “I believe that this retreat should end with a declaration of a state of emergency in education so that we can face the challenges frontally and squarely.

“These challenges are not insurmountable. What is needed is vastly improved funding accompanied by a strong political will.

“The strong political will needed to do all this is present in this government. What this government must now do is to make the funds available.

“Nobody has the moral and resource capacity to intervene promptly, substantially and sustainably in all areas of education provisioning better than the government.

“Unfortunately, from 1999 to date, the annual budgetary allocation to education has always been between four per cent and 10 per cent.’’

According to him, none of the E9 or D8 countries other than Nigeria allocates less than 20 per cent of its annual budget to education.

He added that even among sub-Saharan Africa countries, Nigeria was trailing far behind smaller and less endowed nations in terms of its investment in education.

The minister, therefore, stressed the need for a major investment in education in the national interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Prof. Peter Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, who presented Nigeria’s Score Card at the event, expressed the hope that Buhari administration would address the challenges in the nation’s education sector.