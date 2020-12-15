The Federal Government has approved the naming of the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, after late Malam Wada Maida, its former Managing Director.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, conveyed the approval in a letter dated November 26.

Mohammed said the approval was in recognition of the immense contributions of Maida to the growth of the agency.

“I write to convey my approval for the naming of the NAN headquarters building after the late Wada Maida, who served the agency in many capacities, including as Foreign Correspondent, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director.

“It is my sincere belief that the decision to honour the late Wada Maida is well thought out, and that he deserves such a great honour, considering his immense contributions to the development of NAN, ” he said.

Maida, Chief Press Secretary to President Mohammadu Buhari when he was military Head of State, died on August 17, 2020. He was aged 70.

A pioneer staff of the agency, Maida was its Northern Zonal Manager and later its Foreign Correspondent in London before becoming Head of the Political Desk.

He was appointed its Editor-in-Chief in 1984 and later became its Managing Director before he bowed out in 2003.

Maida was appointed Chairman of NAN’s Board of Directors in December 2017 and served in that capacity until his demise on August 17, 2020.