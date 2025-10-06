FG names NAIA first fully cashless airport in Nigeria

The Federal Government has announced the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, as Nigeria’s first fully cashless airport.

This follows the nationwide rollout of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) “Operation Go Cashless” initiative.

Speaking at the official launch in Abuja on Sunday, FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, described the development as “a pivotal moment in modernising Nigeria’s aviation sector.”

According to her, the development represents more than a technological upgrade but “a fundamental enhancement of the passenger experience.”

Kuku announced that effective September 29, 2025 FAAN began phasing out physical cash transactions at all revenue points across its airports, including access gates, car parks, and VIP lounges.

“For our passengers, this means faster, more secure transactions and an end to the delays of cash handling,” she said.

She added: “It is a direct response to your call for modern, efficient, and world-class service.”

The agency also launched the FAAN Contactless Airport Card, a unified payment solution designed to enable seamless, contactless transactions across all FAAN-managed airports.

According to Kuku, the card offers a single wallet for multiple registered users, instant transaction notifications, an online dashboard for account management, and the ability to block lost or stolen cards immediately.

“This technology is not only fast and convenient but also promotes enhanced hygiene. Your security is our priority,” she explained.

Kuku emphasised that the cashless operation will strengthen financial accountability, ensure traceable transactions, and align Nigeria’s aviation system with global standards.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our strategy for enhanced accountability and sustainable revenue growth. It strengthens Nigeria’s position as a ready partner for international business,” she said.

She commended the Commercial and Business Development Directorate, led by Ms. Adebola Agunbiade, for driving the initiative despite initial challenges, expressing optimism that the system would soon record its first “billion naira collected digitally.”

Kuku also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, for their unwavering support towards achieving a transparent and technologically advanced aviation sector.

“This is a new era for FAAN — defined by technology, driven by efficiency, and dedicated to serving you better,” she declared.