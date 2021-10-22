FG unveils Sunday Igboho’s alleged financiers, says he got over N273m

The Federal Government of Nigeria says its investigation has revealed the identities of the financiers of Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba Nation activist, and other separatist agitators.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this disclosure on Friday at a press conference in Abuja.

Malami, who disclosed that investigation revealed that a federal lawmaker in the National Assembly, hom he did not name, was among the financiers, added that government had valid proofs to believe that a company, Abbal Bako & Sons; and its promoter, Abdullahi Umar Usman, are also complicit the in the sponsorship of separatism and terrorism against Nigeria.

Malami said the report of the investigation revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited, a company registered on April 23, 2010, and that the Yoruba activist is linked to 43 bank accounts in nine banks.

Malami said: “A total sum of N127, 145,000.00 was received by Igboho from his financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Limited accounts.

“A total sum of N273,198,200.00 transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between 15th March, 2013 and 11 the March, 2021.”

According to him, investigation revealed that Adesun International Concept Limited, which belongs to Igboho, transferred the sum of N12,750,000 to Abbal Bako & Sons.

He noted: “It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter, Abdullahi Umar Usman, are suspects in the ongoing Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to SURAJO ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram).”

According to Malami, this report shows that there is a nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country.

He also revealed that the report found connections of financial transaction between Adesun International Concept Limited (Igboho’s company) and some construction companies and businesses, among others.

Having received the reports, the attorney-general said the federal government would “do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is given the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law.”