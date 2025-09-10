FG, NADDC moves to partner Innoson for local auto industry

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and Economic Community of West African States Commission (ECOWAS), have begun plans to unlock the full potential of the West African automotive sector through strategic partnerships.

Speaking during a facility tour of the Innoson Motors Vehicle Manufacturing plant in Nnewi, Anambra State, the Director-General, NADDC, Mr Joseph Osanipin, stressed that Nigeria is actively engaged in promoting its automotive industry on the global stage through partnerships that would engender rapid development of the indigenous automotive industry.

This, Osanipin said, would foster growth in local manufacturing, embracing affordable and sustainable fuel sources to drive the country’s economic growth and development.

During a presentation after the facility tour, he outlined the Federal Government and critical agencies’ role in policy implementation, standards, skill development, and initiatives for local manufacturing.

He described Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, as a “true beacon of Nigeria’s industrial ambition”, adding that the visit, under the auspices of the West Africa Common Industrial Policy, is a testament to the collaborative spirit needed to transform the country’s automotive sector.

He said, “The NADDC plays a critical role in this journey. Our mandate, as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is to drive the growth of a sustainable and competitive automotive industry.

“We achieve this through a multifaceted approach focused on four key pillars – policy implementation, standards, skill development, and incentives for local manufacturing.

“First, our work on policy implementation ensures that a favourable environment exists for local production.

“It is through these strategic partnerships that we can truly unlock the full potential of the West African automotive sector.

“Nigeria is actively engaged in promoting its automotive industry on the global stage.

“Our participation in events like the Intra-African Trade Fair, showcases our commitment to regional and continental market integration.

“By leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, we aim to position Nigeria as a key player in the African automotive market.

“Innoson Motors stands as a shining example of what is possible when vision, innovation, and supportive policy align.

“Your commitment to local content and technological advancement is an inspiration to us all.

“The NADDC is proud to partner with you and other local manufacturers to build a robust and resilient automotive value chain.

“As we move forward, the NADDC remains committed to fostering a strong partnership with all stakeholders.

“We believe that by working together, we can position Nigeria as the hub of automotive manufacturing in West Africa and contribute significantly to regional integration within the ECOWAS.”

According to him, its implementation has led to a significant increase in the number of licensed assemblers, now totaling 71 companies, of which 30 consistently meet production quality requirements, adding that these companies have collectively assembled over 25,000 vehicles in the last two years, showcasing the tangible results of the policies.

“We have also seen a boost in local production, which has helped to conserve foreign exchange.

“Second, we are committed to upholding global standards. To ensure vehicles manufactured in Nigeria are not only safe and reliable but also competitive on a regional and international scale, the NADDC has built three component and emission testing centers in Zaria, Lagos, and Enugu,” he added.

Also speaking, a delegate from the ECOWAS Commission, Dr KaboreLassane, emphasised the need for regional integration and market access in the automotive sector.

Lassane said that one of the ECOWAS’ industrial development initiatives was targeted at a policy framework for a greater impact on the automotive value chain in the region.

He lauded the IVM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Innocent Chukwuma for all he has achieved in the automobile industry and pledged the support of the ECOWAS for a greater achievement.

An official from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Muhammad Bala outlined the Ministry’s mandate for industrial growth, local content, and support for the automotive sector.

“The Federal Government recognises and deeply appreciates Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company’s significant and unwavering commitment to industrialisation in Nigeria and economic growth within the automotive sector.

“Yours is a shining example of what Nigerian enterprise, driven by determination and innovation can accomplish.

“You are proudly building new narratives for our nation, one rooted in resilience and spirit of self-reliance.

“Innoson’s dedication to deepening local content, moving beyond mere assembly to the sophisticated full-fledged manufacturing components is a powerful and inspiring indicator of our national aspiration to truly industrialize and localize our supply chain,” he noted.

Reacting, after the facility tour, the CEO of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, reassured his commitment in the automotive industry to a very great extent.

Chukwuma said Africa needs Africans to develop the continent, adding, “So, anybody who initiated this idea of regional integration in the automotive sector is a true son of Africa. We are so much interested to work with you.”

