Former Senator and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, has said the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Muhammad, and Sheikh Ahmed Gumi should equally be flogged for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, spoke against the backdrop of the criticism of the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rt. Rev. Hassan Matthew Kukah, by the Federal Government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for his Christmas Day message.

In the message, Kukah called for a better handling of the country by Buhari.

Reacting to the criticism, the former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District said: “Kukah threw stones, the Sultan threw stones, Sheikh Gumi threw stones, if you want to flog them flog them equally.

“Dazzol.”

Kukah accused President Buhari of deliberately sacrificing the dreams of Nigerians to institutionalise northern hegemony on Friday in his Christmas message, titled: “A Nation in Search of Vindication.”

He said the spilling of blood in the country must be related to a more sinister plot.

The clergyman noted that under Buhari’s government, Nigeria appeared to be heading for darkness with the citizens travelling in a rudderless ship without any destination in sight.

Sultan Abubakar had before then described the abduction of hundreds of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State as a slap on President Buhari’s face.

Sheikh Gumi called for Buhari’s resignation due to alleged failure of his government in 2018.