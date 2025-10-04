FG mulls takeover of Gombe snakebite hospital

The Federal Government has announced plans to take over ownership of the Snakebite Hospital and Research Centre, Kaltungo, Kaltungo Local Government Area in Gombe State.

Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said this during an inspection tour of the facility on Friday in Kaltungo.

Pate said the move was aimed at improving the health status of rural dwellers in the North East region and neighbouring countries.

He said President Bola Tinubu focused on improving the health of all citizens through viable initiatives being implemented across the country.

He said: “The Federal Government has agreed with the state government and made arrangements to take over the treatment centre that will serve not only Gombe State but other states.

“The facility will not only be for clinical services but teaching and perhaps research and ultimately with a view to producing some of the anti-snake venoms in our country so that we can be able to take care of our patients.

“The snakebite treatment centre we have seen here in Kaltungo is full to capacity.

“It is being used; patients from all states in the North East and even neighbouring countries come for treatment.

“This is because snakebite is a major problem, particularly in agricultural communities, especially during the rainy season and harvest season.”

Pate said the Tinubu-led administration focused on transforming Nigeria’s health system in partnership with the 36 state governments.

He lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya for investing in healthcare, human resource development, and implementation of the CONMESS/CONHESS salary structure for health workers in the state.

The governor said the state government’s efforts towards revamping the health sector aligned with the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also, Yahaya commended Tinubu for supporting the transformation of its health system, adding the federal government and development partners supported infrastructural reforms in the state’s health sector.

He pledged to sustain the transformation programmes to ensure that residents of the state enjoy better service delivery health facilities.

He said: “Our cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health, and equally the development partners helped a lot in achieving this.

“We are ready to escalate that.

“There’s no limit to which we can go towards improving the health and overall wellbeing of our people.”